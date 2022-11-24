Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.53 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

