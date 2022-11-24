Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

