Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 43.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 43.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 59,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Trilogy International Partners Trading Up 43.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Trilogy International Partners

(Get Rating)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.