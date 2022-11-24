Tribe Market Cap Reaches $92.43 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $92.43 million and $4.43 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

