TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Shares Up 2.7%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.68. 6,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

