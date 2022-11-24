TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.60 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.06). Approximately 689,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,662,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.56.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

