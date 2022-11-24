Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.03 billion and $5.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00010545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.26 or 1.00000882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00236372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003731 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.74186716 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,348,961.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

