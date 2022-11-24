Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $601,660.65 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 2,384,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,190. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $118,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.