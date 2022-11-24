Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP opened at $0.90 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
