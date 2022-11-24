Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.90 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $174.90 million and $24.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01890039 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $20,083,156.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

