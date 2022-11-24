TheStreet Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to C

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.