The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

