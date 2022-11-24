The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,893,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,435. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.