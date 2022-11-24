The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,873 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of The Carlyle Group worth $58,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

