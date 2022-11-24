TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Buys 43,470 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 43,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 183,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 284,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

