Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director James R. Zarley Sells 42,500 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

