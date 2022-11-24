Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

