Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 3.1%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 246 ($2.91). 15,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.00).

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.50 million and a PE ratio of 546.67.

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

