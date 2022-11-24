Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Up 14.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

