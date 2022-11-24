TD Securities Boosts Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.60

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.
Entrée Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
ETG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. Entrée Resources has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.74 million and a PE ratio of -21.35.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
