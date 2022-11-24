TD Securities Boosts Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.60

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

ETG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. Entrée Resources has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.74 million and a PE ratio of -21.35.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.