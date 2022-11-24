TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,143,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,721,380. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

