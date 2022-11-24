Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 120,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 81,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

