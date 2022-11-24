Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Trading Down 0.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 120,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 81,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

