Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -937.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.