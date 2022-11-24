Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

