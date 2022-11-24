Symbotic (SYM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM):
- 11/23/2022 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2022 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Symbotic Stock Up 13.5 %
NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 397,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
