Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

SUUIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

