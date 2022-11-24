Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading

