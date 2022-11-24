Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Reaches $8.69 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $8.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.81 or 0.07132363 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032958 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059327 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010025 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,339,679 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
