StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 841,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,633. The company has a market capitalization of $357.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Codexis by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Codexis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,046,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 136,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

