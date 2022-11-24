StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.