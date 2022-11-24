StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

