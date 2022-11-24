StockNews.com Downgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Sell

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 382,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

