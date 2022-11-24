StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

