StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

