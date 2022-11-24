StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

