StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

