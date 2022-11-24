StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FCCO opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.
Institutional Trading of First Community
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.