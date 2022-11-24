StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.