StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

