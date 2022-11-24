StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

