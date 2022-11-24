StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.56.
ClearOne Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.