StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

