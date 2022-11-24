Stifel Nicolaus Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.71.

TSE:RUS opened at C$29.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.00. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

