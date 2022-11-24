Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $19,757.92 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,849,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,341.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

