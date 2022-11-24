Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$201,696.90 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.
Stantec Stock Performance
TSE STN opened at C$67.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Further Reading
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.