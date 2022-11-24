Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$201,696.90 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN opened at C$67.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stantec Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

