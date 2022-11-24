Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Squarespace stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 229.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

