Square Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.92 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $45.89 or 0.00277472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $94.92 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 45.58536816 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,867,306.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

