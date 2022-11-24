Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 24,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,287% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.