Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Sotera Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,341,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

