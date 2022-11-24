SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.91. 3,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.