Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.64 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $106.92 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,203,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,195,476 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

